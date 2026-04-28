Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdcomply is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdcomply. Riskey is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Riskey. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor spreadsheets will find real value in Riskey's AI-driven third-party discovery, which actually surfaces shadow suppliers most manual processes miss. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and ID.AM, turning unstructured vendor data into actionable risk tiers without requiring you to build custom integrations. Skip this if your supply chain is under 50 vendors or you need deep technical assessment capabilities beyond classification; Riskey excels at visibility and monitoring, not vulnerability scanning of third-party systems.
AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments.
Supply chain security platform for third-party risk visibility and monitoring
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Common questions about comparing 3rdcomply vs Riskey for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..
Riskey: Supply chain security platform for third-party risk visibility and monitoring. built by Riskey. Core capabilities include AI-based third-party identification and classification, Automated supply chain visibility, Third-party risk monitoring..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdcomply differentiates with AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records. Riskey differentiates with AI-based third-party identification and classification, Automated supply chain visibility, Third-party risk monitoring.
3rdcomply is developed by 3rdcomply. Riskey is developed by Riskey. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdcomply and Riskey serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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