3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..

Conveyor Security Questionnaire Automation: AI platform that auto-generates accurate responses to security questionnaires. built by Conveyor. Core capabilities include AI-generated answers to security questionnaires with 95%+ accuracy, Source citation for every AI-generated answer, Multi-format file import/export (Excel, Word, PDF, portals)..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.