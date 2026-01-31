Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1touch.io. Secuvy AI Data Discovery Platform is a commercial data security posture management tool by Secuvy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data sprawl across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises systems need Kontxtual because its AI classification hits 98.6% accuracy on what data actually exists and where it lives, which most discovery tools botch. The multidimensional data graph maps relationships between data, identities, and policies in ways that turn discovery into actionable governance, and automated enforcement for GDPR and HIPAA frameworks cuts the manual compliance work most teams still do. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud platform with minimal SaaS adoption; you'll overpay for breadth you don't need.
Secuvy AI Data Discovery Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unstructured data across cloud storage will see immediate ROI from Secuvy AI Data Discovery Platform because its self-learning scanner eliminates the manual regex tuning that kills most classification projects before they ship. The platform targets 0.2 FTE ongoing maintenance while covering exotic data types like ITAR and genomic sequences that off-the-shelf DLP engines simply skip over, and its contextual classification means fewer false positives than rule-based competitors. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or are primarily concerned with data in motion; Secuvy's strength is inventory and governance, not incident response.
AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control
AI-based data discovery, classification & protection for unstructured data.
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Common questions about comparing 1touch.io Kontxtual™ vs Secuvy AI Data Discovery Platform for your data security posture management needs.
1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..
Secuvy AI Data Discovery Platform: AI-based data discovery, classification & protection for unstructured data. built by Secuvy. Core capabilities include Self-learning data scanner for automatic discovery of unstructured and semi-structured data, Contextual data classification (no manual regex tuning required), DLP/CASB/SASE policy gap assessment and smart policy tuning..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ differentiates with Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks. Secuvy AI Data Discovery Platform differentiates with Self-learning data scanner for automatic discovery of unstructured and semi-structured data, Contextual data classification (no manual regex tuning required), DLP/CASB/SASE policy gap assessment and smart policy tuning.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is developed by 1touch.io. Secuvy AI Data Discovery Platform is developed by Secuvy. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ and Secuvy AI Data Discovery Platform serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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