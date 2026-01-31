1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..

Secuvy AI Data Discovery Platform: AI-based data discovery, classification & protection for unstructured data. built by Secuvy. Core capabilities include Self-learning data scanner for automatic discovery of unstructured and semi-structured data, Contextual data classification (no manual regex tuning required), DLP/CASB/SASE policy gap assessment and smart policy tuning..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.