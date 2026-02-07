Acante Data Security Observability: Data security observability platform for Databricks lakehouse environments. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and classification of PII, PCI, and PHI data, Attribute-based, time-bound, and masking access controls, Unified view of data access privileges across users, notebooks, and models..

Secuvy AI Data Discovery Platform: AI-based data discovery, classification & protection for unstructured data. built by Secuvy. Core capabilities include Self-learning data scanner for automatic discovery of unstructured and semi-structured data, Contextual data classification (no manual regex tuning required), DLP/CASB/SASE policy gap assessment and smart policy tuning..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.