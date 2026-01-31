1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..

Raito: Centralized data security platform for access control, monitoring & automation. built by Raito. Core capabilities include Monitor data access and usage across cloud data platforms, Audit changes and detect security risks, Manage native access controls with data owner approval workflows..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.