Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1touch.io. Raito is a commercial data access governance tool by Raito. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data sprawl across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises systems need Kontxtual because its AI classification hits 98.6% accuracy on what data actually exists and where it lives, which most discovery tools botch. The multidimensional data graph maps relationships between data, identities, and policies in ways that turn discovery into actionable governance, and automated enforcement for GDPR and HIPAA frameworks cuts the manual compliance work most teams still do. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud platform with minimal SaaS adoption; you'll overpay for breadth you don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise data teams managing access across Snowflake, Databricks, and BigQuery will get the most from Raito because it actually enforces data owner approval into your access workflows instead of just logging who accessed what. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 pillars around identity, data security, and continuous monitoring, with native integrations to your existing identity providers and data catalogs that make deployment faster than building custom solutions. Skip Raito if your priority is detecting insider threats in real-time; it's stronger on preventive access control and audit than on anomaly detection for active misuse.
AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control
Centralized data security platform for access control, monitoring & automation.
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Common questions about comparing 1touch.io Kontxtual™ vs Raito for your data security posture management needs.
1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..
Raito: Centralized data security platform for access control, monitoring & automation. built by Raito. Core capabilities include Monitor data access and usage across cloud data platforms, Audit changes and detect security risks, Manage native access controls with data owner approval workflows..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ differentiates with Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks. Raito differentiates with Monitor data access and usage across cloud data platforms, Audit changes and detect security risks, Manage native access controls with data owner approval workflows.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is developed by 1touch.io. Raito is developed by Raito. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ and Raito serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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