1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..

Borneo Data Security Platform: Data security platform for discovering, analyzing, and remediating sensitive data. built by Borneo. Core capabilities include Sensitive data discovery across unstructured data, SaaS apps, and cloud environments, Multi-Pass Inspection Engine with pattern matching, ML, NLP, and LLM analysis, Risk correlation engine for identifying security framework and regulatory violations..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.