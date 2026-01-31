Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1touch.io. Borneo Data Security Platform is a commercial data security posture management tool by Borneo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data sprawl across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises systems need Kontxtual because its AI classification hits 98.6% accuracy on what data actually exists and where it lives, which most discovery tools botch. The multidimensional data graph maps relationships between data, identities, and policies in ways that turn discovery into actionable governance, and automated enforcement for GDPR and HIPAA frameworks cuts the manual compliance work most teams still do. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud platform with minimal SaaS adoption; you'll overpay for breadth you don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unstructured data across cloud and SaaS will find real value in Borneo Data Security Platform's multi-pass inspection engine, which combines pattern matching, ML, NLP, and LLM analysis to catch what single-method classifiers miss. The platform's automatic remediation with data masking and encryption closes the gap between discovery and fix, addressing the PR.DS and ID.RA gaps most DSPM tools leave open. Skip this if your priority is real-time detection of active data exfiltration; Borneo is built for inventory and posture, not threat response.
AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control
Data security platform for discovering, analyzing, and remediating sensitive data
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1touch.io Kontxtual™ vs Borneo Data Security Platform for your data security posture management needs.
1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..
Borneo Data Security Platform: Data security platform for discovering, analyzing, and remediating sensitive data. built by Borneo. Core capabilities include Sensitive data discovery across unstructured data, SaaS apps, and cloud environments, Multi-Pass Inspection Engine with pattern matching, ML, NLP, and LLM analysis, Risk correlation engine for identifying security framework and regulatory violations..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ differentiates with Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks. Borneo Data Security Platform differentiates with Sensitive data discovery across unstructured data, SaaS apps, and cloud environments, Multi-Pass Inspection Engine with pattern matching, ML, NLP, and LLM analysis, Risk correlation engine for identifying security framework and regulatory violations.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is developed by 1touch.io. Borneo Data Security Platform is developed by Borneo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ and Borneo Data Security Platform serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox