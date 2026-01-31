Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1touch.io. Blind Insight is a commercial confidential computing tool by Blind Insight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data sprawl across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises systems need Kontxtual because its AI classification hits 98.6% accuracy on what data actually exists and where it lives, which most discovery tools botch. The multidimensional data graph maps relationships between data, identities, and policies in ways that turn discovery into actionable governance, and automated enforcement for GDPR and HIPAA frameworks cuts the manual compliance work most teams still do. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud platform with minimal SaaS adoption; you'll overpay for breadth you don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling regulated data,financial records, health information, customer PII,should evaluate Blind Insight if your compliance burden keeps you from mining data for analytics without decrypting it first. FIPS certification and automated compliance mapping to GDPR, HIPAA, and DORA means you're not building compliance infrastructure from scratch; the searchable encryption model lets you query data in place rather than staging it into separate analytics environments. Skip this if your data doesn't move frequently or your regulatory requirements are light, or if your teams need to hand raw data to business users without friction.
AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control
Privacy-preserving data analytics platform with searchable encryption
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Common questions about comparing 1touch.io Kontxtual™ vs Blind Insight for your data security posture management needs.
1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..
Blind Insight: Privacy-preserving data analytics platform with searchable encryption. built by Blind Insight. Core capabilities include Searchable encryption for real-time data analysis, Operations on encrypted data without decryption, NIST-approved FIPS-certified encryption..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ differentiates with Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks. Blind Insight differentiates with Searchable encryption for real-time data analysis, Operations on encrypted data without decryption, NIST-approved FIPS-certified encryption.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is developed by 1touch.io. Blind Insight is developed by Blind Insight. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ and Blind Insight serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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