Yara-Repo

Threat hunters operating on zero budget or working in resource-constrained environments should use Yara-Repo to assemble a functional detection library without licensing friction. It aggregates over 150 free rule sources into one place, eliminating the manual work of hunting down disparate repositories and keeping them current. Skip this if your team needs curated, validated rules with kill-chain confidence scoring; you're paying for Valhalla's editorial work, and Yara-Repo assumes you'll do the filtering yourself.