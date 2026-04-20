Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1stProtect.ai is a commercial detection engineering tool by 1stProtect.ai. Yara-Repo is a free detection engineering tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Threat hunters operating on zero budget or working in resource-constrained environments should use Yara-Repo to assemble a functional detection library without licensing friction. It aggregates over 150 free rule sources into one place, eliminating the manual work of hunting down disparate repositories and keeping them current. Skip this if your team needs curated, validated rules with kill-chain confidence scoring; you're paying for Valhalla's editorial work, and Yara-Repo assumes you'll do the filtering yourself.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
Collects Yara rules from over 150 free resources, a free alternative to Valhalla.
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs Yara-Repo for your detection engineering needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
Yara-Repo: Collects Yara rules from over 150 free resources, a free alternative to Valhalla..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1stProtect.ai and Yara-Repo serve similar Detection Engineering use cases: both are Detection Engineering tools. Key differences: 1stProtect.ai is Commercial while Yara-Repo is Free, Yara-Repo is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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