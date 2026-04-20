Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1stProtect.ai is a commercial detection engineering tool by 1stProtect.ai. InQuest Labs is a free detection engineering tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running high-volume email environments will find InQuest Labs useful for rapidly triaging unknown files and URLs against its malware corpus before they reach end users. The platform's free tier removes budget friction for teams piloting email threat detection, and its integration with common email gateways means deployment happens in days, not months. Skip this if you need threat intelligence feeds for broader network defense or incident response context; InQuest is narrowly built for email-specific payload analysis.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
The Trystero Project is a threat intelligence platform that measures email security efficacy and provides various tools and resources, while VMware Carbon Black offers endpoint protection and workload security solutions.
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs InQuest Labs for your detection engineering needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
InQuest Labs: The Trystero Project is a threat intelligence platform that measures email security efficacy and provides various tools and resources, while VMware Carbon Black offers endpoint protection and workload security solutions..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1stProtect.ai and InQuest Labs serve similar Detection Engineering use cases: both are Detection Engineering tools. Key differences: 1stProtect.ai is Commercial while InQuest Labs is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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