InQuest Labs

Security teams running high-volume email environments will find InQuest Labs useful for rapidly triaging unknown files and URLs against its malware corpus before they reach end users. The platform's free tier removes budget friction for teams piloting email threat detection, and its integration with common email gateways means deployment happens in days, not months. Skip this if you need threat intelligence feeds for broader network defense or incident response context; InQuest is narrowly built for email-specific payload analysis.