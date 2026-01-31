Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Teams Starter Pack is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Dashlane Family Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by Dashlane. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Small business owners and ops teams without dedicated security staff should use 1Password Teams Starter Pack because it handles the hardest part of password hygiene,actually enforcing it across a team without creating friction. The two-key derivation model and AES 256-bit encryption mean credentials stay protected even if 1Password's servers are compromised, and the Watchtower breach monitoring catches reused passwords faster than most teams would notice them manually. Skip this if your company needs granular audit logging or has regulatory requirements beyond basic data protection; the admin dashboard focuses on health and access, not forensic-grade event trails.
Dashlane Family Password Manager
Families and small households managing credentials across multiple devices need Dashlane Family Password Manager for its air-gapped vault architecture and per-member private spaces that actually enforce separation without shared master passwords. The zero-knowledge encryption design means Dashlane staff cannot access your passwords even under subpoena, which matters more than most password managers acknowledge. This is not the tool for teams evaluating enterprise SSO integration or organizations that need centralized IT oversight of family member accounts; Dashlane is built for autonomy, not control.
Password manager for small businesses with team sharing and access controls
Family-plan password manager with AI autofill, scam protection & breach alerts.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Teams Starter Pack vs Dashlane Family Password Manager for your password management needs.
1Password Teams Starter Pack: Password manager for small businesses with team sharing and access controls. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password and sensitive data storage with encrypted vaults, Role-based access controls and permissions, Shared vault management with custom groups..
Dashlane Family Password Manager: Family-plan password manager with AI autofill, scam protection & breach alerts. built by Dashlane. Core capabilities include Encrypted password vault with zero-knowledge architecture, AI-powered autofill for automatic credential entry, AI-powered Scam Protection with real-time suspicious site warnings..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Teams Starter Pack differentiates with Password and sensitive data storage with encrypted vaults, Role-based access controls and permissions, Shared vault management with custom groups. Dashlane Family Password Manager differentiates with Encrypted password vault with zero-knowledge architecture, AI-powered autofill for automatic credential entry, AI-powered Scam Protection with real-time suspicious site warnings.
1Password Teams Starter Pack is developed by 1Password. Dashlane Family Password Manager is developed by Dashlane. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Teams Starter Pack and Dashlane Family Password Manager serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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