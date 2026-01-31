1Password Teams Starter Pack: Password manager for small businesses with team sharing and access controls. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password and sensitive data storage with encrypted vaults, Role-based access controls and permissions, Shared vault management with custom groups..

Dashlane Family Password Manager: Family-plan password manager with AI autofill, scam protection & breach alerts. built by Dashlane. Core capabilities include Encrypted password vault with zero-knowledge architecture, AI-powered autofill for automatic credential entry, AI-powered Scam Protection with real-time suspicious site warnings..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.