1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

SaferPass Secure Notes: Secure note storage feature within SaferPass password manager. built by saferpass. Core capabilities include Encrypted storage for sensitive text information, Color-coded categories for note organization, Cross-platform synchronization across devices..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.