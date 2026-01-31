Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. My1Login Password Manager For Business is a commercial password management tool by My1Login. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
My1Login Password Manager For Business
Mid-market and SMB security teams drowning in password reset tickets should pick My1Login Password Manager For Business primarily for its ability to hide credentials from end users while maintaining IT control over rotation and access revocation. The hybrid deployment model combined with instant offboarding access revocation cuts helpdesk overhead without requiring full cloud migration, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms the access control backbone is architected correctly. Skip this if you need deep identity governance beyond password management or are standardizing on a pure-cloud architecture; My1Login's strength is operational efficiency for teams with limited IAM budgets, not identity platform consolidation.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Centralised business password manager with auto-generation and IT policy control.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs My1Login Password Manager For Business for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
My1Login Password Manager For Business: Centralised business password manager with auto-generation and IT policy control. built by My1Login. Core capabilities include Encrypted password vault for secure credential storage, Automatic password generation and rotation, Passwords hidden from end users at all times..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. My1Login Password Manager For Business differentiates with Encrypted password vault for secure credential storage, Automatic password generation and rotation, Passwords hidden from end users at all times.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. My1Login Password Manager For Business is developed by My1Login. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and My1Login Password Manager For Business serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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