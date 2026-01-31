1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

My1Login Password Manager For Business: Centralised business password manager with auto-generation and IT policy control. built by My1Login. Core capabilities include Encrypted password vault for secure credential storage, Automatic password generation and rotation, Passwords hidden from end users at all times..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.