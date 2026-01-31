Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. LogMeOnce Passwordless MFA is a free mfa & passwordless tool by LogMeOnce. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Small to mid-market teams tired of password reset tickets should evaluate LogMeOnce Passwordless MFA for its patented selfie and QR code login methods, which eliminate shared secrets entirely and work across both iOS and Android without vendor lock-in. The zero trust adaptive authentication policies with audit trail logging address NIST Govern and Detect functions simultaneously, rare in free tiers. Skip this if you need enterprise SSO breadth or deep integration with on-premise Active Directory; LogMeOnce prioritizes passwordless convenience over identity federation complexity.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Passwordless MFA using selfie, QR code, biometrics, Face ID, or PIN.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs LogMeOnce Passwordless MFA for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
LogMeOnce Passwordless MFA: Passwordless MFA using selfie, QR code, biometrics, Face ID, or PIN. built by LogMeOnce. Core capabilities include Selfie photo login (patented, single-use per session, 60-second expiry), QR code login (patented, randomly generated, single-use, 60-second expiry), Biometric fingerprint authentication via device or mobile hardware..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. LogMeOnce Passwordless MFA differentiates with Selfie photo login (patented, single-use per session, 60-second expiry), QR code login (patented, randomly generated, single-use, 60-second expiry), Biometric fingerprint authentication via device or mobile hardware.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. LogMeOnce Passwordless MFA is developed by LogMeOnce. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and LogMeOnce Passwordless MFA serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Key differences: 1Password Passkeys is Commercial while LogMeOnce Passwordless MFA is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox