1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

LogMeOnce Passwordless MFA: Passwordless MFA using selfie, QR code, biometrics, Face ID, or PIN. built by LogMeOnce. Core capabilities include Selfie photo login (patented, single-use per session, 60-second expiry), QR code login (patented, randomly generated, single-use, 60-second expiry), Biometric fingerprint authentication via device or mobile hardware..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.