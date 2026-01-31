Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. LogMeOnce Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by LogMeOnce. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Startups and SMBs drowning in password sprawl will appreciate LogMeOnce Password Manager's passwordless PhotoLogin authentication, which actually reduces the attack surface instead of just managing more credentials. The tool covers NIST CSF 2.0 Identity Management and Authentication across hybrid deployments, and its zero-knowledge encryption means your team never has access to stored passwords. Skip this if you need deep single sign-on integration or a platform that handles both password management and broader identity governance; LogMeOnce is deliberately password-first.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Cross-platform password manager with passwordless login and MFA support.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs LogMeOnce Password Manager for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
LogMeOnce Password Manager: Cross-platform password manager with passwordless login and MFA support. built by LogMeOnce. Core capabilities include Passwordless PhotoLogin authentication, Zero-knowledge AES encryption for passwords and files, Multi-factor authentication (MFA, 2FA) including biometrics, USB token, Selfie-2FA, and Visual OTP..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. LogMeOnce Password Manager differentiates with Passwordless PhotoLogin authentication, Zero-knowledge AES encryption for passwords and files, Multi-factor authentication (MFA, 2FA) including biometrics, USB token, Selfie-2FA, and Visual OTP.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. LogMeOnce Password Manager is developed by LogMeOnce. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and LogMeOnce Password Manager serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Password Management, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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