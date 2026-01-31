1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

LogMeOnce Password Manager: Cross-platform password manager with passwordless login and MFA support. built by LogMeOnce. Core capabilities include Passwordless PhotoLogin authentication, Zero-knowledge AES encryption for passwords and files, Multi-factor authentication (MFA, 2FA) including biometrics, USB token, Selfie-2FA, and Visual OTP..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.