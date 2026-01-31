Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. LoginID Passkey & MFA Authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by loginid. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
LoginID Passkey & MFA Authentication
Teams moving away from passwords entirely should evaluate LoginID Passkey & MFA Authentication for its FIDO certification and native passkey support, which eliminates the friction of legacy MFA prompts while maintaining compliance rigor. The no-code policy engine and SDK flexibility mean you can deploy passwordless auth across web and mobile without rebuilding your authentication layer, and PSD2 compliance with dynamic linking covers regulated use cases out of the box. This is not the tool for buyers still committed to password-plus-OTP architectures or those needing deep behavioral analytics layered on top of authentication; LoginID assumes you're ready to bet on passkeys as your primary factor.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
FIDO-certified passwordless MFA authentication with passkey support
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs LoginID Passkey & MFA Authentication for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
LoginID Passkey & MFA Authentication: FIDO-certified passwordless MFA authentication with passkey support. built by loginid. Core capabilities include FIDO-certified passwordless authentication, Passkey-based multi-factor authentication, Device-agnostic authentication across mobile and desktop..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. LoginID Passkey & MFA Authentication differentiates with FIDO-certified passwordless authentication, Passkey-based multi-factor authentication, Device-agnostic authentication across mobile and desktop.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. LoginID Passkey & MFA Authentication is developed by loginid. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and LoginID Passkey & MFA Authentication serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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