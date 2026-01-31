Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. Duo Multi-Factor Authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Duo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Duo Multi-Factor Authentication
Teams prioritizing frictionless adoption across mixed device ecosystems should start with Duo Multi-Factor Authentication; its push-based approval model converts skeptical end users faster than SMS or TOTP alone, which matters when you're racing against internal resistance. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's PR.AA authentication requirement and ships with straightforward integrations for common SaaS and on-prem applications, reducing deployment friction in mid-market environments. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication as your primary mechanism or require deep integration with legacy mainframe systems where Duo's cloud-native design creates friction.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
MFA solution that verifies user identities with multiple authentication factors
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs Duo Multi-Factor Authentication for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
Duo Multi-Factor Authentication: MFA solution that verifies user identities with multiple authentication factors. built by Duo Security..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. Duo Multi-Factor Authentication is developed by Duo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and Duo Multi-Factor Authentication serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox