1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

Dashlane Premium: Password manager for secure storage and autofill of credentials. built by Dashlane. Core capabilities include Secure password storage, Automatic password and form filling, Online account protection..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.