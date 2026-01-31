Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. Dashlane Premium is a commercial password management tool by Dashlane. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Startup and SMB security leaders who need their teams to stop reusing passwords without managing an enterprise-scale identity system should start with Dashlane Premium. The tool excels at credential hygiene through forced password generation and autofill, reducing the attack surface from weak or compromised passwords across your workforce. Skip this if you're evaluating for a distributed team that needs fine-grained access controls tied to role-based provisioning; Dashlane handles authentication but doesn't replace identity governance.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Password manager for secure storage and autofill of credentials.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs Dashlane Premium for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
Dashlane Premium: Password manager for secure storage and autofill of credentials. built by Dashlane. Core capabilities include Secure password storage, Automatic password and form filling, Online account protection..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. Dashlane Premium differentiates with Secure password storage, Automatic password and form filling, Online account protection.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. Dashlane Premium is developed by Dashlane. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and Dashlane Premium serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Password Management, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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