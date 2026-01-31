Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. Dashlane Personal Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by Dashlane. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Dashlane Personal Password Manager
Individual contributors and small teams tired of password reuse will find real value in Dashlane Personal Password Manager's dark web monitoring and scam detection, which catch threats that standard vaults ignore. The zero-knowledge architecture means Dashlane itself cannot access your vault, a meaningful distinction when password managers have been breached in the past. Skip this if you need team-level controls, shared vaults, or IT oversight; Dashlane is built for personal use, not organizational credential governance.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Personal password manager with encrypted vault, autofill, and scam protection.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs Dashlane Personal Password Manager for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
Dashlane Personal Password Manager: Personal password manager with encrypted vault, autofill, and scam protection. built by Dashlane. Core capabilities include Encrypted password vault with zero-knowledge architecture, AI-powered Autofill for login credentials and forms, Password generator for creating strong, randomized passwords..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. Dashlane Personal Password Manager differentiates with Encrypted password vault with zero-knowledge architecture, AI-powered Autofill for login credentials and forms, Password generator for creating strong, randomized passwords.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. Dashlane Personal Password Manager is developed by Dashlane. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and Dashlane Personal Password Manager serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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