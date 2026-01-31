Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. Dashlane Family Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by Dashlane. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Dashlane Family Password Manager
Families and small households managing credentials across multiple devices need Dashlane Family Password Manager for its air-gapped vault architecture and per-member private spaces that actually enforce separation without shared master passwords. The zero-knowledge encryption design means Dashlane staff cannot access your passwords even under subpoena, which matters more than most password managers acknowledge. This is not the tool for teams evaluating enterprise SSO integration or organizations that need centralized IT oversight of family member accounts; Dashlane is built for autonomy, not control.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Family-plan password manager with AI autofill, scam protection & breach alerts.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs Dashlane Family Password Manager for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
Dashlane Family Password Manager: Family-plan password manager with AI autofill, scam protection & breach alerts. built by Dashlane. Core capabilities include Encrypted password vault with zero-knowledge architecture, AI-powered autofill for automatic credential entry, AI-powered Scam Protection with real-time suspicious site warnings..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. Dashlane Family Password Manager differentiates with Encrypted password vault with zero-knowledge architecture, AI-powered autofill for automatic credential entry, AI-powered Scam Protection with real-time suspicious site warnings.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. Dashlane Family Password Manager is developed by Dashlane. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and Dashlane Family Password Manager serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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