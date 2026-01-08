Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.

SailPoint Multi-Factor Authentication

Mid-market and enterprise teams already invested in SailPoint's identity governance platform should adopt SailPoint Multi-Factor Authentication to eliminate the friction of bolting on a separate vendor; the software and hardware token options give you flexibility across device-constrained environments without forcing a rip-and-replace. The biometric and TOTP capabilities, combined with AI-driven authentication logic, handle the NIST PR.AA identity control requirement without requiring manual policy rewrites. Skip this if you need passwordless-first architecture or deep integration with non-SailPoint IAM stacks; this tool assumes you're extending existing SailPoint deployments, not starting from zero.