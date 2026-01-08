Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Kosmos. SailPoint Multi-Factor Authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by SailPoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
SailPoint Multi-Factor Authentication
Mid-market and enterprise teams already invested in SailPoint's identity governance platform should adopt SailPoint Multi-Factor Authentication to eliminate the friction of bolting on a separate vendor; the software and hardware token options give you flexibility across device-constrained environments without forcing a rip-and-replace. The biometric and TOTP capabilities, combined with AI-driven authentication logic, handle the NIST PR.AA identity control requirement without requiring manual policy rewrites. Skip this if you need passwordless-first architecture or deep integration with non-SailPoint IAM stacks; this tool assumes you're extending existing SailPoint deployments, not starting from zero.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
MFA solution requiring multiple verification factors for user authentication
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs SailPoint Multi-Factor Authentication for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
SailPoint Multi-Factor Authentication: MFA solution requiring multiple verification factors for user authentication. built by SailPoint. Core capabilities include Email token authentication with one-time passwords, SMS token authentication, Hardware token authentication using fobs or physical devices..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics differentiates with FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice). SailPoint Multi-Factor Authentication differentiates with Email token authentication with one-time passwords, SMS token authentication, Hardware token authentication using fobs or physical devices.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is developed by 1Kosmos. SailPoint Multi-Factor Authentication is developed by SailPoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics and SailPoint Multi-Factor Authentication serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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