1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..

Keycloak: Open-source IAM solution for SSO, MFA, and identity federation. built by keycloak. Core capabilities include Single sign-on (SSO), Multi-factor authentication with passkeys and recovery codes, Identity federation with external providers..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.