Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Kosmos. Didit Biometric Authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Didit. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
Didit Biometric Authentication
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying passwordless re-authentication at scale will benefit from Didit Biometric Authentication's passive liveness detection, which completes in one second without user friction. The tool holds iBeta Level 1 ISO 30107-3 certification for liveness and detects deepfakes and presentation attacks across three configurable modes, making it credible for regulated environments. Skip this if you need identity verification for new users or onboarding; Didit is built for re-authenticating known users and has no matching emphasis on initial identity proofing workflows.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
Biometric re-authentication for returning users using liveness and face matching
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs Didit Biometric Authentication for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
Didit Biometric Authentication: Biometric re-authentication for returning users using liveness and face matching. built by Didit. Core capabilities include Real-time liveness detection with passive and active methods, Face matching against stored portraits or API-provided reference images, Three liveness modes: Passive (1s), 3D Flash (5s), Action & 3D Flash (8s)..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics differentiates with FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice). Didit Biometric Authentication differentiates with Real-time liveness detection with passive and active methods, Face matching against stored portraits or API-provided reference images, Three liveness modes: Passive (1s), 3D Flash (5s), Action & 3D Flash (8s).
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is developed by 1Kosmos. Didit Biometric Authentication is developed by Didit. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics and Didit Biometric Authentication serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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