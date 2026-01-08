1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..

Didit Biometric Authentication: Biometric re-authentication for returning users using liveness and face matching. built by Didit. Core capabilities include Real-time liveness detection with passive and active methods, Face matching against stored portraits or API-provided reference images, Three liveness modes: Passive (1s), 3D Flash (5s), Action & 3D Flash (8s)..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.