13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE vs Arkime

Choosing between 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE and Arkime for your network detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE: NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated

Arkime: Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.