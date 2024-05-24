13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE vs Arkime
13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE
NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated
Arkime
Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.
Side-by-Side Comparison
13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE
Arkime
Sign in to compare features
Get detailed side-by-side features comparison by signing in.
Sign in to compare integrations
Get detailed side-by-side integrations comparison by signing in.
Sign in to view reviews
Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.
Sign in to view reviews
Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.
Need help choosing?
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Want to compare different tools?Compare Other Tools
13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE vs Arkime: Complete 2026 Comparison
Choosing between 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE and Arkime for your network detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.
13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE: NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated
Arkime: Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the difference between 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE vs Arkime?
13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE, Arkime are all Network Detection and Response solutions. 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated. Arkime Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visib. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.
Which is the best: 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE vs Arkime?
The choice between 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE vs Arkime depends on your specific requirements. 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE is a commercial solution, while Arkime is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.
What are the pricing differences between 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE vs Arkime?
13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE is Commercial, Arkime is Free. Arkime offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.
Is 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE a good alternative to Arkime?
Yes, 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE can be considered as an alternative to Arkime for Network Detection and Response needs. Both tools offer Network Detection and Response capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.
Can 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE and Arkime be used together?
Depending on your security architecture, 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE and Arkime might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Network Detection and Response tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.
Related Comparisons
Explore More Network Detection and Response Tools
Discover and compare all network detection and response solutions in our comprehensive directory.
Looking for a different comparison? Explore our complete tool comparison directory.Compare Other Tools