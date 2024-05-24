CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated

Network Detection and Response
 Commercial
Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.

Network Detection and Response
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
Network Detection and Response
Network Detection and Response
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Hybrid
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
13 Layers
Headquarters
Louisville, Kentucky, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Network Security
Network Traffic Analysis
Network Visibility
Ransomware Prevention
Real Time Monitoring
Threat Detection
Threat Intelligence
Zero Trust Architecture
Incident Response
Network Analysis
Packet Capture
Open Source
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR1/5
DE1/2
RS1/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
1
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Choosing between 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE and Arkime for your network detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE vs Arkime?

13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE, Arkime are all Network Detection and Response solutions. 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated. Arkime Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visib. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE vs Arkime?

The choice between 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE vs Arkime depends on your specific requirements. 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE is a commercial solution, while Arkime is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE vs Arkime?

13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE is Commercial, Arkime is Free. Arkime offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE a good alternative to Arkime?

Yes, 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE can be considered as an alternative to Arkime for Network Detection and Response needs. Both tools offer Network Detection and Response capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE and Arkime be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE and Arkime might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Network Detection and Response tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

