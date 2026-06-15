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Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools for Osint: the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation options most relevant when Osint is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 4 cybersecurity tools
Govt-focused cyber intelligence & surveillance software provider.
A LinkedIn reconnaissance tool for gathering information about companies and individuals on the platform.
An OSINT tool that generates username lists for companies on LinkedIn for social engineering attacks or security testing purposes.
A reconnaissance tool that analyzes expired domains for categorization, reputation, and Archive.org history to identify candidates suitable for phishing and C2 operations.