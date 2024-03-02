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Mobile App Security tools for App Security: the Mobile App Security options most relevant when App Security is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 23 cybersecurity tools
Cloud-based service for testing and analyzing Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats.
Mobile app security audit covering code review, DAST, SAST, and pentesting.
Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis.
Korean cybersecurity firm offering mobile, network, app, and DB security products.
Mobile app SSL certificate pinning solution with dynamic configuration
AI-powered mobile app security platform with device binding and threat detection
Java, Android, and Kotlin app obfuscation and hardening tool
Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware
Codeless mobile app protection platform for Android and iOS applications
DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning
Mobile app security platform for enterprises across multiple industries
Mobile app security testing platform for identifying data security risks
Mobile app risk management platform for data security and privacy testing
Risk assessment platform for third-party mobile apps in enterprise networks
Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing
Unified mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps
StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features.
Needle is a discontinued open source modular framework for iOS application security assessments that was compatible with iOS 9 and iOS 10 before being replaced by Objection.
Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is a powerful web interface powered by FRIDA for manipulating Android and iOS Apps at Runtime.
Python tool for monitoring user-select APIs in Android apps using Frida.