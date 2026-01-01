Wowrack Security Operations Center Logo

Wowrack Security Operations Center

24/7 managed SOC service with threat monitoring, detection, and response

Wowrack Security Operations Center is a managed security service that provides continuous monitoring, threat detection, and incident response capabilities. The service operates around the clock with security analysts who combine automated tools with human expertise to identify and respond to security threats in real time. The SOC service follows a three-phase approach: assessment of the environment to detect hidden threats and vulnerabilities, protection through real-time monitoring and rapid threat containment, and ongoing support with 24/7 guidance and communication. The service addresses common challenges organizations face including alert fatigue, limited internal monitoring capabilities, resource constraints for rapid response, and difficulty maintaining visibility across systems. The offering includes compliance-ready processes and aims to reduce the burden on internal IT teams by filtering alerts and providing clear guidance in plain language. The service is designed for businesses that need continuous security monitoring but lack the resources or expertise to maintain an in-house SOC operation. Wowrack positions this as part of a broader security services portfolio that includes vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, managed detection and response, endpoint detection and response, and various network security solutions.

Wowrack Security Operations Center is 24/7 managed SOC service with threat monitoring, detection, and response developed by Wowrack. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Incident Response, Managed SOC.

