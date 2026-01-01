Wowrack Network Tap
Network traffic monitoring solution providing unaltered traffic access.
Wowrack Network Tap Description
Wowrack Network Tap is a network traffic monitoring solution that provides security and monitoring tools with direct access to network traffic data. The service operates by creating a passive copy of network traffic without disrupting network performance or causing downtime. The solution addresses visibility gaps in network infrastructure by delivering unaltered traffic data for security analysis and threat detection. Network taps are deployed as physical or virtual devices that mirror network traffic to security tools and monitoring systems. The service includes assessment of existing monitoring infrastructure to identify visibility gaps, deployment of network tap hardware or software, and integration support to connect taps with existing security tools. The solution is designed to operate without introducing latency or creating single points of failure in the network. Wowrack provides 24/7 monitoring support and guidance for integrating network taps into existing security architectures. The service supports compliance requirements by ensuring complete visibility into network communications. Organizations can use the captured traffic data for threat detection, forensic analysis, troubleshooting, and security monitoring purposes. The network tap solution is offered as a managed service with expert support for deployment and ongoing operations.
