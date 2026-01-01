Wowrack Managed Detection & Response Description

Wowrack Managed Detection & Response is a security service that provides continuous monitoring and threat response capabilities for organizations. The service operates around the clock to detect and respond to cyber threats in real-time. The service follows a three-phase approach: assessment of assets, vulnerabilities, and exposures across the environment; protection through threat hunting, identification, and containment; and ongoing support with incident response, reporting, and defense capabilities. The MDR service is delivered by security experts who monitor systems continuously, analyze threats, and provide incident response when security events occur. The service includes alert triage and response to reduce the burden on internal security teams dealing with false positives and alert fatigue. Wowrack's MDR offering includes compliance-ready processes and provides actionable guidance to clients. The service aims to address challenges such as undetected attacks, overwhelmed internal teams, gaps in legacy defenses, and the need for specialized expertise available at all times. The service is part of Wowrack's broader security portfolio, which includes Security Operations Center, security awareness training, DDoS mitigation, email protection, web application firewall, and phishing simulation services.