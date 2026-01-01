Wowrack Managed Detection & Response
24/7 MDR service with threat detection, incident response, and monitoring
Wowrack Managed Detection & Response
24/7 MDR service with threat detection, incident response, and monitoring
Wowrack Managed Detection & Response Description
Wowrack Managed Detection & Response is a security service that provides continuous monitoring and threat response capabilities for organizations. The service operates around the clock to detect and respond to cyber threats in real-time. The service follows a three-phase approach: assessment of assets, vulnerabilities, and exposures across the environment; protection through threat hunting, identification, and containment; and ongoing support with incident response, reporting, and defense capabilities. The MDR service is delivered by security experts who monitor systems continuously, analyze threats, and provide incident response when security events occur. The service includes alert triage and response to reduce the burden on internal security teams dealing with false positives and alert fatigue. Wowrack's MDR offering includes compliance-ready processes and provides actionable guidance to clients. The service aims to address challenges such as undetected attacks, overwhelmed internal teams, gaps in legacy defenses, and the need for specialized expertise available at all times. The service is part of Wowrack's broader security portfolio, which includes Security Operations Center, security awareness training, DDoS mitigation, email protection, web application firewall, and phishing simulation services.
Wowrack Managed Detection & Response FAQ
Common questions about Wowrack Managed Detection & Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Wowrack Managed Detection & Response is 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, incident response, and monitoring developed by Wowrack. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Incident Response, Managed Detection Response.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership