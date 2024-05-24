Wolters Kluwer Business Insights Logo

Wolters Kluwer Business Insights

Business intelligence platform providing expert insights and analysis

Resources Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Wolters Kluwer Business Insights Description

Wolters Kluwer Business Insights is an information platform that provides professionals and decision-makers with analysis, expert insights, and industry trends across multiple sectors including healthcare, legal, accounting, and compliance. The platform delivers content focused on emerging technologies and industry developments, with particular emphasis on artificial intelligence applications in professional services. Content includes analysis of AI adoption in healthcare, accounting transformation, and legal technology. The platform publishes industry reports, expert commentary, and trend analysis covering topics such as generative AI in healthcare, accounting firm modernization, and regulatory compliance. Content is organized around specific professional domains including legal services, corporate performance, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), and audit and GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance). Business Insights serves as a content hub for Wolters Kluwer's broader portfolio of professional software solutions and services. The platform includes news releases, annual reports, and executive appointments related to the company's various business divisions. The resource provides information on industry developments, technology trends, and business strategy for professionals in regulated industries who require authoritative information for decision-making.

Wolters Kluwer Business Insights FAQ

Common questions about Wolters Kluwer Business Insights including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Wolters Kluwer Business Insights is Business intelligence platform providing expert insights and analysis developed by Wolters Kluwer. It is a Resources solution designed to help security teams with AI, Audit, Business Continuity.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox