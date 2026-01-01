Tata Communications MOVE™
Tata Communications MOVE™
Tata Communications MOVE™ Description
Tata Communications MOVE is an IoT and eSIM connectivity platform that provides cellular connectivity services across more than 200 countries and territories. The platform supports eSIM profile management and IoT device connectivity through partnerships with mobile network operators globally. The solution includes automated APN configuration capabilities and uses machine learning and artificial intelligence for optimizing over-the-air (OTA) updates. It provides diagnostic tools for monitoring and managing connected devices. MOVE supports connectivity in commercially and regulatory challenging markets through a combination of eSIM profiles, local IMSI ranges, 901 IMSI range, and sponsored roaming agreements. The platform handles eSIM profile management and firmware updates with timing optimization based on ML/AI-driven analytics. The service includes support for 5G roaming, VoLTE roaming and interworking, and private 5G network deployments. It offers data clearing and financial settlement services for mobile network operators. The platform provides connectivity solutions for various use cases including EV charging stations, industrial workforce connectivity, and managed service provider partnerships. MOVE includes a management interface for monitoring device connectivity, managing SIM profiles, and accessing analytics on network performance and device behavior.
Tata Communications MOVE™ FAQ
Tata Communications MOVE™ is IoT and eSIM connectivity platform for global cellular connectivity developed by Tata Communications. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with 5G, IOT, Private Networks.
