Sysdig Monitor
Managed Prometheus monitoring service for cloud-native apps and Kubernetes
Sysdig Monitor Description
Sysdig Monitor is a managed Prometheus monitoring service designed for cloud-native applications and Kubernetes environments. The product extends open source Prometheus by providing enterprise-grade features while maintaining native compatibility with Prometheus standards. The platform offers automated service discovery to identify and monitor services without manual configuration. It includes pre-built dashboards and alerts that provide immediate visibility into application and infrastructure metrics. Users can query metrics using either a simplified form-based interface or the native Prometheus Query Language (PromQL). Sysdig Monitor handles metric scraping through its agent and provides long-term time series data retention with centralized storage. The service eliminates the operational overhead of managing Prometheus infrastructure at scale. Alert configuration supports Prometheus monitoring metrics with automated notifications across environments, and users can import existing recording rules for faster setup. The platform provides a unified view across distributed environments and includes assisted integration deployment. It is built on the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) graduated Prometheus project, which has over 140 million downloads and an active contributor community of over 110 monthly active contributors.
Sysdig Monitor FAQ
Common questions about Sysdig Monitor including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Sysdig Monitor is Managed Prometheus monitoring service for cloud-native apps and Kubernetes developed by Sysdig. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Native, Container Security, Kubernetes.
