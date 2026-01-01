Splunk Application Performance Monitoring Logo

Splunk Application Performance Monitoring

APM tool for monitoring app performance, tracing issues, and reducing MTTR

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Splunk Application Performance Monitoring Description

Splunk Application Performance Monitoring (APM) is an observability tool designed to monitor application performance and identify issues impacting business KPIs. The product provides distributed tracing capabilities to track requests across microservices architectures. The tool captures and stores 100% of traces, enabling users to search for specific traces based on tag values, errors, or latencies. It generates service maps that automatically highlight problematic services with visual indicators. The Tag Spotlight feature analyzes traces to identify common attributes among problematic requests, whether related to infrastructure, code, or business logic. Splunk APM includes AlwaysOn Profiling for continuous monitoring of CPU and memory consumption in Java, .NET, and Node.js applications. Database query monitoring provides alerts on slow response times and problematic queries for commonly used databases. The platform correlates trace data with profiling information, infrastructure metrics, and log data to support troubleshooting workflows. The product is built on OpenTelemetry standards, allowing users to instrument applications once and route telemetry data to multiple destinations. It operates as part of Splunk Observability Cloud, providing integration with infrastructure monitoring, real user monitoring, synthetic monitoring, and log analysis capabilities. The platform includes AI-guided insights to help identify which microservices are causing issues in complex environments. Users can configure custom tags and control which data gets indexed for cost management purposes.

Splunk Application Performance Monitoring FAQ

Common questions about Splunk Application Performance Monitoring including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Splunk Application Performance Monitoring is APM tool for monitoring app performance, tracing issues, and reducing MTTR developed by Splunk Inc.. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Observability, AI Powered Security, Cloud Native.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →