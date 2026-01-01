Risk Cognizance GRC Software Logo

Risk Cognizance GRC Software

AI-powered GRC platform for MSSPs/MSPs to deliver GRC-as-a-Service

GRC
Risk Cognizance is an AI-powered Governance, Risk, and Compliance platform designed for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and businesses. The platform provides a multi-tenant architecture that enables service providers to manage compliance, risk, and governance across multiple client environments from a centralized interface. The platform includes compliance automation for multiple regulatory frameworks including SOC 2, PCI DSS, NIST, CMMC, ISO 27001, ISO 27002, ISO 27003, HIPAA, CCPA, and GDPR. It features attack surface management capabilities to identify and analyze vulnerabilities across digital landscapes, cloud assessment tools for evaluating cloud environments, and dark web monitoring to detect potential threats and data breaches. The system includes an audit manager for streamlining audit processes, third-party risk management functionality for monitoring vendor risks, and incident response management with built-in case management. Policy management capabilities allow centralized creation, governance, and distribution of security policies across client environments. The platform provides dashboards and real-time analytics for risk identification, assessment, and prioritization. It offers workflow automation and integrates with over 250 applications through API access. The solution is designed to enable MSSPs to deliver GRC-as-a-Service (GRCaaS) with scalable operations across diverse client portfolios.

