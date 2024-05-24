QSE Entropy as a Service Logo

QSE Entropy as a Service

by QSE Group

API-based quantum-resilient entropy service for cryptographic operations

Data Protection Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Rest Api
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QSE Entropy as a Service Description

QSE Entropy as a Service (EaaS) provides on-demand access to high-quality entropy through a RESTful API for cryptographic applications. The service delivers entropy generated using quantum-resilient techniques sourced from hardware Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNGs). The platform offers real-time entropy delivery with low latency and high throughput to support various cryptographic use cases including key generation for RSA, AES, ECC, and post-quantum schemes, secure token creation, blockchain randomness, identity and session management, and seed generation for hardware wallets and password managers. Entropy streams undergo statistical validation through NIST SP800-22, Dieharder, and custom quantum-resilience tests to ensure cryptographic strength. The service provides NIST-validated randomness that meets global cryptographic standards. EaaS includes usage logging, monitoring capabilities, and access controls for compliance auditing and security verification. The platform eliminates the need for physical entropy hardware infrastructure, providing entropy on-demand without hardware maintenance requirements. The service supports both binary and hexadecimal entropy output formats and can be accessed through API calls with authentication credentials or through the QSE portal interface. Enterprise deployments offer dedicated endpoints and compliance support for regulated industries including fintech, healthcare, and government systems.

QSE Entropy as a Service FAQ

Common questions about QSE Entropy as a Service including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

QSE Entropy as a Service is API-based quantum-resilient entropy service for cryptographic operations developed by QSE Group. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with REST API.

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