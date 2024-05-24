QNu Labs Tropos (QRNG) Description

Tropos is a quantum random number generator (QRNG) that generates truly random numbers using quantum mechanics principles rather than mathematical algorithms. The system uses a laser-based quantum source to produce photons, which are then detected using a Single Photon Detector (SPD) that records the time-of-arrival of individual photons. The device operates by generating light from a laser source, converting it to single-photon level using variable optical attenuators, and sending photons to a detector where the detection time bin is recorded. Each photon has uniform probability of hitting any particular time bin, creating fundamentally unpredictable outcomes based on quantum physics. The system includes test suites that verify the randomness of generated bits before forwarding them to applications or users through a RESTful API interface. Unlike pseudorandom number generators (PRNGs) and true random number generators (TRNGs) that are deterministic and potentially reproducible, Tropos generates non-deterministic random numbers that cannot be predicted even if all system parameters are known. The product is designed for applications requiring high-rate key generation and true entropy, including key vaults, gaming, IoT devices, AI/ML systems, blockchains, simulations, and critical infrastructure. It addresses the need for robust encryption seeds in cryptosystems where key strength depends on input randomness.