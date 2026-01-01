Protiviti Artificial Intelligence
Protiviti Artificial Intelligence
Protiviti Artificial Intelligence Description
Protiviti is a global business consulting firm that provides artificial intelligence and risk management consulting services. The firm focuses on helping organizations implement and govern AI technologies while managing associated risks and compliance requirements. The AI services include AI strategy development, implementation support, AI governance frameworks, and data foundation assessment. The firm conducts AI Pulse surveys to help organizations understand data clarity, governance, and AI adoption challenges. Their approach emphasizes the importance of data quality as the foundation for trustworthy AI systems. Risk management consulting services help organizations assess and manage risk and compliance in an agile manner. The firm provides technology-enabled solutions designed to minimize potential losses and tackle contemporary risk management challenges. Additional consulting areas include internal audit transformation with AI-human collaboration, ERP implementation guidance, finance transformation, and technology modernization. The firm publishes research on topics including generational AI adoption, finance trends, and the evolving role of operational leadership. Protiviti serves enterprise clients across multiple industries, providing consulting services that span strategic planning, implementation, governance, and ongoing risk management for AI and broader technology initiatives.
