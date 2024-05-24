OpenText Security Awareness Training Description

OpenText Security Awareness Training is a platform designed to educate employees on cybersecurity threats and best practices. The solution delivers training through online modules, interactive exercises, and real-world scenarios to help organizations reduce human-related security risks. The platform includes an extensive microlearning library with content from multiple publishers, covering topics such as phishing awareness, information security, IT security protocols, and regulatory compliance. Training modules are designed with microlearning principles, typically requiring no more than 5 minutes of seat time. Key capabilities include automated training campaigns through the Autopilot feature, which schedules and deploys training with minimal administrative overhead. The phishing attack simulation component allows administrators to deploy realistic phishing campaigns using hundreds of templates adapted from real-world attacks to test user readiness and awareness. The content library receives monthly updates to reflect current cybersecurity trends and threats. Administrators can choose between fully automated campaigns or customized options to meet specific organizational needs. The platform provides compliance training modules to help organizations meet annual industry and regulatory requirements. Reporting capabilities include real-time and API-based methods to measure training effectiveness and analyze employee performance. The training is designed for general audiences across all employee levels within an organization.