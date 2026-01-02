Ivanti Neurons for Discovery Logo

Ivanti Neurons for Discovery

Discovers and inventories network endpoints and software assets via scanning.

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Ivanti Neurons for Discovery Description

Ivanti Neurons for Discovery is a cyber asset discovery and inventory solution that identifies endpoints and software on enterprise networks. The product uses both active and passive scanning methods to detect devices connecting to the network, including new and unknown endpoints. Active scanning capabilities include ICMP, NetBIOS, Nmap, and SNMP protocols to scan defined IP address ranges. Passive scanning listens for network traffic on subnets using a self-electing discovery method that maintains continuous monitoring. The solution identifies installed software on discovered devices to provide visibility into software assets. The product includes a normalization and reconciliation process engine that sanitizes data gathered from multiple discovery methods and external sources. A deduplication process ensures devices do not appear multiple times in the Ivanti Neurons database. Connectors enable data import from third-party security products to enrich asset information. The solution stores discovered asset data in a centralized database and provides visibility into devices that may not appear in Active Directory. It aims to eliminate blind spots in the attack surface by accounting for all endpoints on the network, enabling security teams to understand what assets require protection.

Ivanti Neurons for Discovery FAQ

Common questions about Ivanti Neurons for Discovery including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Ivanti Neurons for Discovery is Discovers and inventories network endpoints and software assets via scanning. developed by Ivanti. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory, Network Scanning.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
511
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →