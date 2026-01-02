Ivanti Neurons for Discovery Description

Ivanti Neurons for Discovery is a cyber asset discovery and inventory solution that identifies endpoints and software on enterprise networks. The product uses both active and passive scanning methods to detect devices connecting to the network, including new and unknown endpoints. Active scanning capabilities include ICMP, NetBIOS, Nmap, and SNMP protocols to scan defined IP address ranges. Passive scanning listens for network traffic on subnets using a self-electing discovery method that maintains continuous monitoring. The solution identifies installed software on discovered devices to provide visibility into software assets. The product includes a normalization and reconciliation process engine that sanitizes data gathered from multiple discovery methods and external sources. A deduplication process ensures devices do not appear multiple times in the Ivanti Neurons database. Connectors enable data import from third-party security products to enrich asset information. The solution stores discovered asset data in a centralized database and provides visibility into devices that may not appear in Active Directory. It aims to eliminate blind spots in the attack surface by accounting for all endpoints on the network, enabling security teams to understand what assets require protection.