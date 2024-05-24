Group-IB Business Email Protection Description

Group-IB Business Email Protection is an email security platform that detects, blocks, and analyzes email-borne attacks for both on-premises and cloud-based corporate email systems. The solution addresses threats including spam, phishing, malware delivery, business email compromise (BEC), and account takeover (ATO) attacks. The platform inspects over 290 file formats for malicious attachments and analyzes links, including obfuscated and redirected URLs. It uses customizable malware detonation environments that can be configured to mimic organizational settings such as language preferences, traffic routing, and usernames to detect advanced threats that evade standard sandbox detection. The solution provides retroactive analysis capabilities that reclassify objects and URLs that become malicious after initial delivery and removes them from mailboxes. It integrates threat intelligence to attribute attacks to specific threat actors and malware families, providing information about tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), indicators of compromise, and YARA rules. The platform includes a customizable dashboard with analytics that shows which security rules triggered email classification as malicious and maps threats to the MITRE ATT&CK framework. It supports flexible deployment as a SaaS solution for email hosted internally or with third-party providers. The solution integrates with Group-IB's unified XDR console for threat hunting across the network environment.