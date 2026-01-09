Cynomi Automated vCISO Platform Logo

Cynomi Automated vCISO Platform

Automated vCISO platform for MSSPs/MSPs to deliver cybersecurity services

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Cynomi Automated vCISO Platform is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Cynomi Automated vCISO Platform Description

Cynomi is an intelligent vCISO platform designed for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to deliver automated cybersecurity and compliance services to their clients. The platform automates time-consuming manual tasks traditionally performed by virtual CISOs, reducing assessment time by 50% and enabling service providers to scale their security operations efficiently. The platform provides a comprehensive suite of capabilities including automated security assessments, continuous monitoring, risk management with an out-of-the-box risk register, compliance assessments mapped to dozens of frameworks, and automated policy creation tailored to each client. It offers a unified dashboard with business-focused, exportable reports that bridge the gap between security, IT, and business stakeholders. Cynomi leverages AI and built-in CISO expertise to deliver expert-level guidance, acting as a CISO Copilot for service providers. The platform includes integrations with various security tools and scanners for continuous visibility through a single-pane-of-glass view. It features customized, prioritized remediation task lists with impact analysis, criticality scoring, and progress tracking. Additional capabilities include third-party vendor risk assessment and management, a business center for identifying upsell opportunities linked to client security gaps, and automated compliance readiness assessments. The platform is designed to help service providers improve operational efficiency, drive revenue through recurring services, expand their customer base, and boost client engagement by delivering strategic cybersecurity services with clear business value.

Cynomi Automated vCISO Platform FAQ

Common questions about Cynomi Automated vCISO Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cynomi Automated vCISO Platform is Automated vCISO platform for MSSPs/MSPs to deliver cybersecurity services developed by Cynomi. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with GRC, Risk Assessment, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →