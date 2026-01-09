Cynomi Automated vCISO Platform
Automated vCISO platform for MSSPs/MSPs to deliver cybersecurity services
Cynomi Automated vCISO Platform
Automated vCISO platform for MSSPs/MSPs to deliver cybersecurity services
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Cynomi Automated vCISO Platform is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Cynomi Automated vCISO Platform Description
Cynomi is an intelligent vCISO platform designed for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to deliver automated cybersecurity and compliance services to their clients. The platform automates time-consuming manual tasks traditionally performed by virtual CISOs, reducing assessment time by 50% and enabling service providers to scale their security operations efficiently. The platform provides a comprehensive suite of capabilities including automated security assessments, continuous monitoring, risk management with an out-of-the-box risk register, compliance assessments mapped to dozens of frameworks, and automated policy creation tailored to each client. It offers a unified dashboard with business-focused, exportable reports that bridge the gap between security, IT, and business stakeholders. Cynomi leverages AI and built-in CISO expertise to deliver expert-level guidance, acting as a CISO Copilot for service providers. The platform includes integrations with various security tools and scanners for continuous visibility through a single-pane-of-glass view. It features customized, prioritized remediation task lists with impact analysis, criticality scoring, and progress tracking. Additional capabilities include third-party vendor risk assessment and management, a business center for identifying upsell opportunities linked to client security gaps, and automated compliance readiness assessments. The platform is designed to help service providers improve operational efficiency, drive revenue through recurring services, expand their customer base, and boost client engagement by delivering strategic cybersecurity services with clear business value.
Cynomi Automated vCISO Platform FAQ
Common questions about Cynomi Automated vCISO Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cynomi Automated vCISO Platform is Automated vCISO platform for MSSPs/MSPs to deliver cybersecurity services developed by Cynomi. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with GRC, Risk Assessment, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership