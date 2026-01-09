Cynomi Automated vCISO Platform Description

Cynomi is an intelligent vCISO platform designed for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to deliver automated cybersecurity and compliance services to their clients. The platform automates time-consuming manual tasks traditionally performed by virtual CISOs, reducing assessment time by 50% and enabling service providers to scale their security operations efficiently. The platform provides a comprehensive suite of capabilities including automated security assessments, continuous monitoring, risk management with an out-of-the-box risk register, compliance assessments mapped to dozens of frameworks, and automated policy creation tailored to each client. It offers a unified dashboard with business-focused, exportable reports that bridge the gap between security, IT, and business stakeholders. Cynomi leverages AI and built-in CISO expertise to deliver expert-level guidance, acting as a CISO Copilot for service providers. The platform includes integrations with various security tools and scanners for continuous visibility through a single-pane-of-glass view. It features customized, prioritized remediation task lists with impact analysis, criticality scoring, and progress tracking. Additional capabilities include third-party vendor risk assessment and management, a business center for identifying upsell opportunities linked to client security gaps, and automated compliance readiness assessments. The platform is designed to help service providers improve operational efficiency, drive revenue through recurring services, expand their customer base, and boost client engagement by delivering strategic cybersecurity services with clear business value.