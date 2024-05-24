Cyberani GRC Cybersecurity Awareness Service Description

Cyberani's GRC Cybersecurity Awareness Service provides organizations with customized cybersecurity awareness programs designed to educate employees and promote security best practices. The service focuses on fostering a security-first mindset across all organizational levels. The service includes two main components: Cybersecurity Awareness Program Development - Provides governance aspects of awareness programs to ensure accurate implementation and raise organizational awareness regarding cybersecurity threats. Cybersecurity Awareness Program Delivery - Delivers cybersecurity awareness campaigns to employees based on specific topics requested by the organization or based on assessment results. The service develops tailored documentation including Cybersecurity Awareness Policy and Cybersecurity Awareness Framework customized to organizational needs and compliance requirements. This documentation provides guidance on managing cybersecurity awareness activities. The program aims to create a proactive and well-informed workforce that understands current cybersecurity threats and mitigation techniques. It enhances organizational resilience through continuing education and awareness initiatives while ensuring alignment with regulatory requirements and best practices.