Cyberani CyComm Description

CyComm is a secure communication platform designed for mission-critical operations, hosted in Saudi Arabia's cloud infrastructure to ensure all communications remain within the Kingdom. The platform provides encrypted audio and video calling, instant messaging, and collaboration features for government, military, corporate, healthcare, and financial services organizations. The platform implements client-server end-to-end encryption for all communications, including one-to-one and group calls with minimal latency. Messaging capabilities include real-time chat with synchronized histories, encrypted file and media sharing, location sharing, and customizable message retention policies with server-side enforcement. Collaboration features include secure screen sharing during calls and meetings with granular controls for presenters. The platform supports multiparty audio and video calls with customizable bandwidth configurations and persistent group messaging. User management includes role-based access control with granular permissions, real-time session monitoring and control, and multitenant architecture for user segregation between departments or organizations. The platform provides customizable visibility rules and authentication requirements for all communication activities. Security features include cryptographic data integrity checks using SHA-256, security logs for compliance and auditing, and optional auditing capabilities for audio and video calls. The platform offers cross-platform compatibility across desktop and mobile devices with an intuitive user interface and organizational branding customization options.