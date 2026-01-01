CrowdStrike Falcon® Cloud Security
CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security is a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that provides security coverage for cloud environments. The platform offers both agent-based and agentless protection capabilities to secure cloud infrastructure and workloads. The solution includes cloud security posture management (CSPM) functionality to identify misconfigurations and security risks across cloud environments. It provides visibility into cloud assets and helps organizations maintain compliance with security policies. The platform integrates with CrowdStrike's broader security ecosystem, including threat intelligence capabilities and the Charlotte AI system for automated security operations. It supports detection and response capabilities specifically designed for cloud environments through Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) functionality. The solution addresses security from code to cloud, covering the full application lifecycle in cloud-native environments. It includes container security capabilities and supports protection of cloud workloads across different deployment models. Organizations can leverage the platform for exposure management, identifying attack surfaces and vulnerabilities in their cloud infrastructure. The system provides unified visibility across cloud security domains through a single console and agent architecture.
