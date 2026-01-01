CovertSwarm Red Team Services
Subscription-based red team service with continuous attack simulations
CovertSwarm Red Team Services
Subscription-based red team service with continuous attack simulations
CovertSwarm Red Team Services Description
CovertSwarm Red Team Services provides subscription-based continuous red teaming through digital, physical, and social attack simulations. The service operates on a monthly subscription model rather than traditional point-in-time assessments, delivering ongoing simulated attacks across an organization's full attack surface. The service is delivered by a team of employed ethical hackers who are CREST accredited for Simulated Targeted Attack and Response (STAR). Attack methods include digital cyber attack simulations, physical security testing, and social engineering campaigns designed to identify vulnerabilities in technical systems, physical defenses, and human factors. CovertSwarm provides access to a proprietary attack surface management portal that maps discovered vulnerabilities and maintains a library of findings. The portal enables real-time direction of ethical hackers to specific business areas and provides visibility into the evolving attack perimeter. Clients receive monthly ethical hacker time allocation, dedicated account management from senior ethical hackers, and continuous delivery of attack insights. The service operates within clearly defined boundaries to avoid genuine system risk while simulating realistic adversary behavior. The subscription model is positioned as an alternative to annual or semi-annual penetration testing cycles, providing ongoing security validation across multiple attack vectors including ransomware simulation, phishing campaigns, insider threat scenarios, password strength testing, web application testing, and infrastructure assessments.
CovertSwarm Red Team Services FAQ
Common questions about CovertSwarm Red Team Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CovertSwarm Red Team Services is Subscription-based red team service with continuous attack simulations developed by CovertSwarm. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Attack Simulation, Attack Surface Mapping, Breach Simulation.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership