CovertSwarm Red Team Services Description

CovertSwarm Red Team Services provides subscription-based continuous red teaming through digital, physical, and social attack simulations. The service operates on a monthly subscription model rather than traditional point-in-time assessments, delivering ongoing simulated attacks across an organization's full attack surface. The service is delivered by a team of employed ethical hackers who are CREST accredited for Simulated Targeted Attack and Response (STAR). Attack methods include digital cyber attack simulations, physical security testing, and social engineering campaigns designed to identify vulnerabilities in technical systems, physical defenses, and human factors. CovertSwarm provides access to a proprietary attack surface management portal that maps discovered vulnerabilities and maintains a library of findings. The portal enables real-time direction of ethical hackers to specific business areas and provides visibility into the evolving attack perimeter. Clients receive monthly ethical hacker time allocation, dedicated account management from senior ethical hackers, and continuous delivery of attack insights. The service operates within clearly defined boundaries to avoid genuine system risk while simulating realistic adversary behavior. The subscription model is positioned as an alternative to annual or semi-annual penetration testing cycles, providing ongoing security validation across multiple attack vectors including ransomware simulation, phishing campaigns, insider threat scenarios, password strength testing, web application testing, and infrastructure assessments.