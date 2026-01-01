CovertSwarm Physical Cyber Attack Services Description

CovertSwarm Physical Cyber Attack Services provides physical penetration testing that simulates real-world physical security breaches. The service employs ethical hackers to conduct on-site attacks including unauthorized physical access, device theft, USB drop attacks, and social engineering tactics in physical locations. The service assesses physical security vulnerabilities through methods such as gaining unauthorized entry to facilities, stealing laptops and bypassing encryption, intercepting credentials in public spaces, and exploiting human factors. Testing is delivered through a subscription model that includes continuous attack simulations rather than point-in-time assessments. Physical attack services are part of CovertSwarm's broader attack methodology that combines digital, physical, and social engineering vectors. The company holds CREST accreditation for Simulated Targeted Attack and Response, indicating compliance with industry standards for red team operations. Services include site security assessments, identification of physical vulnerabilities, testing of security culture, and staff training on physical security best practices. Results and findings are delivered through the CovertSwarm Portal, which provides real-time visibility into ongoing attack simulations and discovered weaknesses. The subscription-based approach provides monthly ethical hacker time, dedicated account management, and continuous insights rather than periodic reports. Physical attack services can be combined with digital and social engineering testing for comprehensive security assessments.