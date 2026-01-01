CovertSwarm Physical Cyber Attack Services Logo

CovertSwarm Physical Cyber Attack Services

Physical penetration testing services with social engineering attacks

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CovertSwarm Physical Cyber Attack Services Description

CovertSwarm Physical Cyber Attack Services provides physical penetration testing that simulates real-world physical security breaches. The service employs ethical hackers to conduct on-site attacks including unauthorized physical access, device theft, USB drop attacks, and social engineering tactics in physical locations. The service assesses physical security vulnerabilities through methods such as gaining unauthorized entry to facilities, stealing laptops and bypassing encryption, intercepting credentials in public spaces, and exploiting human factors. Testing is delivered through a subscription model that includes continuous attack simulations rather than point-in-time assessments. Physical attack services are part of CovertSwarm's broader attack methodology that combines digital, physical, and social engineering vectors. The company holds CREST accreditation for Simulated Targeted Attack and Response, indicating compliance with industry standards for red team operations. Services include site security assessments, identification of physical vulnerabilities, testing of security culture, and staff training on physical security best practices. Results and findings are delivered through the CovertSwarm Portal, which provides real-time visibility into ongoing attack simulations and discovered weaknesses. The subscription-based approach provides monthly ethical hacker time, dedicated account management, and continuous insights rather than periodic reports. Physical attack services can be combined with digital and social engineering testing for comprehensive security assessments.

CovertSwarm Physical Cyber Attack Services FAQ

Common questions about CovertSwarm Physical Cyber Attack Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CovertSwarm Physical Cyber Attack Services is Physical penetration testing services with social engineering attacks developed by CovertSwarm. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Attack Simulation, Ethical Hacking, Penetration Testing.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →