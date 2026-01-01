CovertSwarm CBEST/STAR-FS
CovertSwarm CBEST/STAR-FS
CovertSwarm CBEST/STAR-FS Description
CovertSwarm CBEST/STAR-FS provides regulatory compliance testing services for financial sector organizations. The service is CREST-accredited and delivers CBEST Threat-Led Penetration Testing (TLPT) assessments for UK financial institutions and STAR-FS framework testing specifically designed for financial services. The service uses threat intelligence to identify and emulate advanced persistent threat actors across multiple attack vectors including digital, social, and physical domains. Testing scenarios are based on current threat intelligence and credible tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) relevant to the target organization's specific assets and risk profile. The approach sequences attack scenarios around probable attack routes for the organization and validates defenses under realistic conditions. Testing covers chained attack paths, supplier relationships, and human factors that may be overlooked in traditional compliance exercises. Deliverables include multi-level reporting designed to meet regulatory requirements and provide evidence for regulators, boards, and stakeholders. The service aims to satisfy mandatory compliance frameworks while identifying security gaps that standard compliance testing may miss.
