CovertSwarm CBEST/STAR-FS Logo

CovertSwarm CBEST/STAR-FS

CREST-accredited CBEST and STAR-FS threat-led penetration testing services

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if CovertSwarm CBEST/STAR-FS is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

CovertSwarm CBEST/STAR-FS Description

CovertSwarm CBEST/STAR-FS provides regulatory compliance testing services for financial sector organizations. The service is CREST-accredited and delivers CBEST Threat-Led Penetration Testing (TLPT) assessments for UK financial institutions and STAR-FS framework testing specifically designed for financial services. The service uses threat intelligence to identify and emulate advanced persistent threat actors across multiple attack vectors including digital, social, and physical domains. Testing scenarios are based on current threat intelligence and credible tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) relevant to the target organization's specific assets and risk profile. The approach sequences attack scenarios around probable attack routes for the organization and validates defenses under realistic conditions. Testing covers chained attack paths, supplier relationships, and human factors that may be overlooked in traditional compliance exercises. Deliverables include multi-level reporting designed to meet regulatory requirements and provide evidence for regulators, boards, and stakeholders. The service aims to satisfy mandatory compliance frameworks while identifying security gaps that standard compliance testing may miss.

CovertSwarm CBEST/STAR-FS FAQ

Common questions about CovertSwarm CBEST/STAR-FS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CovertSwarm CBEST/STAR-FS is CREST-accredited CBEST and STAR-FS threat-led penetration testing services developed by CovertSwarm. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with APT, Compliance, Penetration Testing.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →