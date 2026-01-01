CovertSwarm Breach and Attack Simulation Services
CovertSwarm provides breach and attack simulation services delivered by a team of certified ethical hackers. The service operates on a subscription-based model that enables continuous testing rather than traditional annual or limited-scope penetration testing approaches. The service is delivered by fully-employed and vetted ethical hackers who are CREST-accredited for Simulated Targeted Attack and Response. Testing covers digital, physical, and social attack surfaces to identify vulnerabilities across multiple vectors including systems, applications, and human factors. The CovertSwarm Portal provides real-time access to attack insights and enables clients to direct testing focus to specific areas of concern. The platform incorporates collective intelligence from the team to identify and probe suspected weak areas continuously. Testing follows mutually-agreed rules of engagement that define the scope and conditions of simulated attacks while ensuring systems are never placed at genuine risk. The service includes dedicated account management through senior ethical hackers who develop contextual understanding of client businesses, technologies, and operations. Subscription packages include monthly ethical hacker time allocation, continuous attack insights delivery, portal access, and remediation support. The service is designed for organizations of various sizes from SMEs to enterprises, with specialized pricing for public institutions, charities, and B Corps.
