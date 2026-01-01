CovertSwarm Breach and Attack Simulation Services Logo

CovertSwarm Breach and Attack Simulation Services

Continuous breach and attack simulation services by ethical hackers

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CovertSwarm Breach and Attack Simulation Services Description

CovertSwarm provides breach and attack simulation services delivered by a team of certified ethical hackers. The service operates on a subscription-based model that enables continuous testing rather than traditional annual or limited-scope penetration testing approaches. The service is delivered by fully-employed and vetted ethical hackers who are CREST-accredited for Simulated Targeted Attack and Response. Testing covers digital, physical, and social attack surfaces to identify vulnerabilities across multiple vectors including systems, applications, and human factors. The CovertSwarm Portal provides real-time access to attack insights and enables clients to direct testing focus to specific areas of concern. The platform incorporates collective intelligence from the team to identify and probe suspected weak areas continuously. Testing follows mutually-agreed rules of engagement that define the scope and conditions of simulated attacks while ensuring systems are never placed at genuine risk. The service includes dedicated account management through senior ethical hackers who develop contextual understanding of client businesses, technologies, and operations. Subscription packages include monthly ethical hacker time allocation, continuous attack insights delivery, portal access, and remediation support. The service is designed for organizations of various sizes from SMEs to enterprises, with specialized pricing for public institutions, charities, and B Corps.

CovertSwarm Breach and Attack Simulation Services FAQ

Common questions about CovertSwarm Breach and Attack Simulation Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CovertSwarm Breach and Attack Simulation Services is Continuous breach and attack simulation services by ethical hackers developed by CovertSwarm. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Attack Simulation, Attack Surface Mapping, Breach Simulation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →