Conveyor AI RFP Response Software
AI-powered RFP and security questionnaire response automation software
Conveyor AI RFP Response Software
AI-powered RFP and security questionnaire response automation software
Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.
Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.
Conveyor AI RFP Response Software Description
Conveyor AI RFP Response Software is a platform designed to automate responses to RFPs (Request for Proposals) and security questionnaires. The software uses artificial intelligence to generate answers by reading from multiple sources including external websites, company wikis, documents, and Q&A pairs. The platform supports one-click upload of complex files in their original formats, including Excel, PDF, and Word documents, without requiring file manipulation. It can automatically understand questions, subquestions, and comments within uploaded files and export responses to the original format or branded templates. The AI generates instant answers to entire RFPs by sourcing information from various knowledge sources and linking every response for verification. The system remembers past edits and previous answers to reduce the need for maintaining extensive Q&A databases. Conveyor includes collaboration features that allow teams to work with subject matter experts through email digests, Slack notifications, or real-time alerts. The platform includes a browser extension and Slack integration for answering questions across different channels including email, web forms, and messaging platforms. The software includes an AI agent that automatically tags relevant team members when assistance is needed and manages follow-up communications. It tracks all answers to reduce repetitive requests to subject matter experts over time. The platform integrates with Salesforce to connect RFP activities to revenue tracking and includes a trust center for sharing security documents with customers.
Conveyor AI RFP Response Software FAQ
Common questions about Conveyor AI RFP Response Software including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Conveyor AI RFP Response Software is AI-powered RFP and security questionnaire response automation software developed by Conveyor. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with GRC, Automation, AI.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox