AI-powered RFP and security questionnaire response automation software

GRC Commercial
Conveyor AI RFP Response Software Description

Conveyor AI RFP Response Software is a platform designed to automate responses to RFPs (Request for Proposals) and security questionnaires. The software uses artificial intelligence to generate answers by reading from multiple sources including external websites, company wikis, documents, and Q&A pairs. The platform supports one-click upload of complex files in their original formats, including Excel, PDF, and Word documents, without requiring file manipulation. It can automatically understand questions, subquestions, and comments within uploaded files and export responses to the original format or branded templates. The AI generates instant answers to entire RFPs by sourcing information from various knowledge sources and linking every response for verification. The system remembers past edits and previous answers to reduce the need for maintaining extensive Q&A databases. Conveyor includes collaboration features that allow teams to work with subject matter experts through email digests, Slack notifications, or real-time alerts. The platform includes a browser extension and Slack integration for answering questions across different channels including email, web forms, and messaging platforms. The software includes an AI agent that automatically tags relevant team members when assistance is needed and manages follow-up communications. It tracks all answers to reduce repetitive requests to subject matter experts over time. The platform integrates with Salesforce to connect RFP activities to revenue tracking and includes a trust center for sharing security documents with customers.

Conveyor AI RFP Response Software is AI-powered RFP and security questionnaire response automation software developed by Conveyor. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with GRC, Automation, AI.

