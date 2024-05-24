ConnectSecure Cloud & Local AD Auditing Description

ConnectSecure Cloud & Local AD Auditing is a platform designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to monitor and audit Active Directory environments across both on-premises and cloud (Azure AD) infrastructures. The tool provides comprehensive visibility into user activities, access rights, and directory configurations within client IT environments. The platform performs discovery of users, computers, groups, and Group Policy Objects to provide complete asset visibility. It includes Azure discovery capabilities and license management functionality for cloud environments. The tool integrates Microsoft Secure Score Dashboard to monitor security posture and track asset protection performance. The auditing capabilities help detect unauthorized access, enforce multi-factor authentication requirements, and provide Office 365 risk scoring. The platform generates alerts that can be sent to integrated systems including PSA tools and email. It offers both standard and custom reporting options with white-label capabilities for MSP branding. The tool addresses security and compliance requirements by tracking user activities such as login attempts, password changes, and privilege modifications. It supports access control management, change tracking, and provides audit logs for incident response and troubleshooting purposes. The platform is part of ConnectSecure's vulnerability scanning and compliance management suite.