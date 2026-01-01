Coalfire DivisionHex
Coalfire DivisionHex Description
DivisionHex is Coalfire's cybersecurity services division that provides offensive security, defensive security, and managed security services. The team conducts penetration testing and security assessments to identify vulnerabilities in systems and applications. DivisionHex offers AI and machine learning security testing services, including threat hunting for AI systems and testing against AI-based attacks such as voice cloning and deepfake scenarios. The team performs coordinated security assessments across multiple compliance frameworks. The service includes advisory capabilities for AI security and trust engineering, helping organizations implement AI systems securely. DivisionHex conducts real-world attack simulations to test organizational defenses against advanced threats. The team provides assessment services that verify controls, processes, and governance meet standards including CSA STAR, ISO 42001, and HITRUST. Services are designed to help organizations identify critical assets, potential vulnerabilities, and risks based on business objectives. DivisionHex works with boards and C-level executives on cyber risk management and cybersecurity program design. The service aims to test systems against techniques used by active adversaries.
